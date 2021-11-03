Tour of the Globe: MSU International Students bring “Tales of Wonder” to Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Have you ever wanted to experience the world, try different countries’ food and learn about their culture, myths, and legends? This Friday, you can do all that without leaving Springfield.

Missouri State University International Programs is hosting Tour of the Globe, where international students showcase their countries’ culture. This year’s theme is Tales of Wonder, where students will be sharing myths and legends from their home countries.



It’s being held on Friday, 5:30-9 pm at the Jim D. Morris Center at 301 South Jefferson.

Below are some images from the Tour of the Globe 2019. (Courtesy: MSU International Programs office.)





