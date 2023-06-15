SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The average age of a construction worker in the U.S. is 42.4 years old, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In an attempt to get more younger workers into the field, the Springfield Contractors Association is hosting a free program called “Build U.”

This program is designed for teenagers in the area and will allow them to learn about different jobs and give them hands-on experience with different machinery. The summer program runs from August 14-18.

Applications are first-come, first-served and will only accept 30 students aged 16-19 into the program.

The association said they will provide transportation throughout the day but students will need their own transportation to and from the meeting place but students will be provided with gas cards.

This is the third year of the Build U program and today is the deadline to apply.

Here is a schedule of the program:

Monday

Tours: Quarry, oil terminal, asphalt plant, concrete blasting.

Equipment Rodeo: Heavy equipment operating and other hands-on civil construction activities.

Tuesday

Bricklaying: Flashing, block laying, bricklaying.

OTC: Campus tour.

Electrical: Hands-on learning stations.

Wednesday

Roofing: Roof panels, roof installation, sheet metal.

Springfield Underground tour.

Ironworking: Welding, rebar tying (wall and form), moving iron beams.

Thursday

Plumbing & Pipefitting: Rigging station, welding, mechanical service, plumbing lab.

Carpentry: Wood/metal framing, tile/flooring, drywall/finishing.

Facility tour.

Friday