LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Another suspect has entered a guilty plea for her role in the death of a southwest Missouri woman who was kidnapped and killed in a well.

Christina Knapp, 39, of Stotts City, pleaded guilty Tuesday, February 1, to first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping in the death of Sarah Pasco. Knapp was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Knapp is the third of nine suspects to enter a guilty plea in this case.

All nine suspects were initially charged with first-degree murder and other counts. Six more suspects are expected to appear in court over the next few weeks.