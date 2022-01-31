SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Helping diverse students overcome the challenges of getting an education has been a goal at Evangel University for a long time. Now, it’s well on its way to happening. The school now has more resources to help diverse students pursue their dream job.

Evangel received a $1 million grant from a foundation called Lilly Endowment Inc. Evangel chief of staff Michael Kolstad says the grant is part of the foundation’s “Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative,” which focuses on helping schools educate pastors.

“There’s a huge need, especially in the areas of minority training and the opportunities in that area,” Kolstad said. “This funding will help us go a long way in that direction of really opening the door of education for students that perhaps would not be able to attend a school like Evangel. It’s more than just bringing students here. We need to put things in the support.”

The grant will help establish degrees for underserved student groups at the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary (AGTS).

“Anytime you go anywhere being black in America you’re kind of always like, where are the black and brown people at,” Freshman student Michael Bryant said. “When we actually unify and bring more people here, in the long term it’s going to make it to where it’s not even a discussion. It’s just something that we have. It’s something that we don’t even have to think about, and people just naturally feel comfortable no matter what race they are. This grant can definitely be the launch pad for that.”

Bryant plans to attend AGTS after he graduates from Evangel.

“I can just imagine going to classes and being like, ‘Hey, what’s good man?’ Just having that support there the whole time, Bryant said. “I’m really excited about that, but it can also just kind of make it to where there’s more of, I want to say ‘us’ around and that’s always a fun thing to have. Not only will that help me out right now and through my years at Evangel, but it can also bring in more black and brown students to kind of diversity the campus a little bit.”

It will also give new, improved theological training opportunities to Black and Hispanic ministers. The funding will allow Evangel to hire more diverse, even bilingual faculty and staff.

Enrollment coordinator Efrain Figueroa says he hopes this will lead to a Spanish component being part of even more campus programs (AGTS).

“Expanding these programs and going deeper with it will help set many ministers at ease who have wanted to pursue their studies, but need a Spanish component to make that stressful and difficult challenge more accessible,” Figueroa said.

AGTS adjunct professor Dr. Sergio Navarrete says there are more than 2,300 Hispanic pastors in the United States, but many don’t have an education.

“Hispanic pastors have been groaning about, ‘We need more higher education,” Dr. Navarrete said. “This grant is an answer to our prayers. Now we have for the first time in Spanish this opportunity and blessing. We are praying for other master’s, other degrees. This is the first step.”