The Role of Pollinators

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Have you ever wondered how bees and butterflies play a role in the foods we have available?

Pollinators, specific bees and butterflies, are responsible for many of the foods we eat, and your picnic would look a lot different without them.

Laurie Davis, the education coordinator with the city’s Environmental Services, joins us to explain how these tiny creatures play a significant role and how to create a pollinator-friendly habitat at home.

Davis says over one-third of the world’s food crops result from pollinators’ work, especially bees and butterflies.

She says your picnic would be missing a few items without pollinators, including jelly, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and even ice cream!

Unfortunately, though, bees, especially honeybees, have been declining in number for several years. But there are ways you can help out.

The City’s Yard Ethic program helps citizens learn more about incorporating lawn and garden practices that support both the environment and pollinators.

Laurie’s Tips: