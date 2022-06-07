SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Parents across the U.S. are still struggling to find baby formulas. The shortage is causing outrage and concern and according to one study, 75% of babies in the U.S. consume formula. This is making the baby formula shortage a critical and widespread issue.

Dr. Laura Waters from Mercy Hospital said the Ozarks is not exempted from this shortage and the hospital is getting a number of calls regarding the baby formula shortage.

“A lot of parents are still struggling to find formula, which we complete get that, so please call us if you are having issues,” said Dr. Waters. “Certainly make sure you use your family as a resource. When they go to the store have them check the shelves for you. And also check some of the smaller stores.”

Here is a list of comparable alternatives if you are having trouble finding formula:

Standard Infant Formula:

Enfamil NeuroPro Infant

Enfamil Infant

Similac Advance

Similac 360 Total Care

Alternatives:

Gerber Good Start Gentle Infant

Gerber Good Start Gentle Pro Infant

Parent’s Choice Infant (Walmart)

Up&Up Infant or Advantage (Target)

Members’s Mark Infant or Advantage (Sam’s Club)

Kirkland Signature ProCare Infant Formula (Costco)

Premature Infant Formula: Enfamil EnfaCare 22 and Similac NeoSure 22 do not have alternatives. You should contact your pediatrician for guidance on formula choice.