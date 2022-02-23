SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dr. Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, or Dr. K as his students call him, teaches sociology at Missouri State University.

Outside of the classroom, his research focuses on health disparities among older adults and how race plays a role in the quality of life.

“I was fascinated by the fact that aging and health are not merely biological processes,” said Dr. Sherman-Wilkins. “They are certainly biological processes, but both of them are influenced by the larger social world.”

The Institute for Citizens & Scholars named the assistant professor of sociology as one of 11 Mellon Emerging Faculty Leaders (MEFL) for 2021. This is awarded to those who research on the study of culture, equity, and education who also balances research, teaching, and service.

“I was really happy to receive that award and I think it means a lot,” said Dr. Sherman-Wilkins. “It’s a validation of the work and effort that I put into my job.”

Dr. Sherman-Wilkins also received $17,000 to help fund another research project. This research project is including students.

“We call ourselves the Health Equity Research Collective or HERC,” said Dr.Sherman-Wilkins.

The group consists of seven undergraduates

One of HERC’s studies focuses on the well-being of students on campus.

“The experience of being a student of color or a student who might experience food insecurity,” said Dr. Sherman-Wilkins. “Dealing with all these different stressors that a disproportionate number of our students historically exclude groups experience. How does that impact their health and well-being?”

Kayla Curry is a senior at MSU and is a member of HERC.

“Finding out what resources or policy changes the university could enact in order to help students that might be struggling,” said Curry.

This is one of four papers HERC will present at the Midwest Sociological Society in Chicago. The other studies focus on sleep patterns across race, physical activity across race, ethnicity, gender and class, and social integration and health in older adults.

Studying health is a topic Dr. Sherman-Wilkins says is even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you look at the data, it’s pretty clear that communities of color are more likely to get sick with COVID-19,” said Dr.Sherman-Wilkins. “When they do get sick, they have more severe illness, and unfortunately, they are more likely to die of COVID-19. So, it’s been a real public health crisis.”

Dr. Sherman-Wilkins says it’s also important to consider how communities of color find healing and strength through resilience and community while continuing to push for long-lasting results on a greater scale.

“We need to keep putting that pressure on policymakers to be able to make these large societal changes,” said Dr.Sherman-Wilkins.

Dr. Sherman-Wilkins and his students hope to translate their findings into real-world solutions.