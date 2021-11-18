Talking Turkey: Thanksgiving food myths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — What are some Thanksgiving diets myths you may believe? Dr. Barbara Bumberry from Mercy sets you straight.
She says there are so many myths out there that are simply not true. Watch the video above for some tips on how to enjoy the feast guilt-free, informed and with your health in mind.
Some of the myths she busts:
- Turkey makes you sleepy.
- Fresh pumpkin is more nutritious than canned pumpkin.
- Cranberry sauce is good for your health.
- The turkey is done when the juices run clear.
- One day of feasting can ruin a healthy diet.