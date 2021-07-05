Talking Trash: What is clean fill and how is it used?

Laurie Davis, the education outreach coordinator for the City of Springfield’s Environmental Services says the landfill is not just a place for trash, it’s also a place for clean fill. But what is clean fill?

Davis says it’s certain types of construction and/or landscaping debris that can be taken to an area of the landfill that takes them. This is a separate section where these types of materials are gathered and then reused by landfill staff for a variety of purposes.

Davis says what is considered clean fill is determined by the MO Dept. Of Natural Resources. And according to DNR, the definition of clean fill that can be deposited at the landfill is: “uncontaminated soil, rock, sand, gravel, concrete, asphaltic concrete, cinder blocks, brick, minimal amounts of wood and metal and inert solids, for fill, reclamation or other beneficial use.”

What can be taken to the clean fill?

Concrete, or asphalt, bricks, leftover rocks, soil…

How is this material used?

Davis says clean fill is helpful for use in either constructing a temporary cover over the landfill, or in building haul roads that landfill equipment use for maintenance of existing areas of the landfill as well as the construction of new areas of landfill space.

Laurie’s tips:

Any material brought in as clean fill needs to be uncontaminated, so it shouldn’t contain any type of hazardous material such as lead paint or asbestos. For concrete, if it has any rebar in it, as much of the exposed rebar as possible should be removed before being added as clean fill.

Unfortunately, other types of construction/demolition waste such as roofing shingles, sheetrock and lumber cannot be used as clean fill.

These materials, if not able to be donated to a resource such as Habitat for Humanity, need to be put into the regular landfill.