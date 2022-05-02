SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Laurie Davis, Education Outreach Coordinator with the Department of Environmental Services showed KOLR10’s Jenifer Abreu how to repurpose everyday items as seed planters.

According to Davis, toilet paper, paper towels, and egg cartons are great for growing most plants and serve as a biodegradable containers that can be planted right in the ground.

Eggshells are also another product you can use as seed planters.

“This takes a little effort in keeping your shell mostly intact, but after they’ve been emptied of their contents, simply wash with soap and water and let them dry,” said Davis. “Then fill them with soil and pop in a few seeds.”

Davis said a clamshell propagator is another great tool to use if your plant needs a bit more warmth and humanity.