SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Not everything can be sent to the recycling center, but there are ways to get some extra uses out of those items before throwing them away. Ashley Krug, the Market Development Coordinator with Springfield Environmental Services joined Daybreak’s Jenifer Abreu to share some ideas.

Cereal bag liners are one thing that can’t be sent to Springfield’s recycling facility. But some ideas to reuse these include using the bag for piping frosting, cutting the bag into squares, using it to separate burger patties, or using it to store leftovers.

Pill bottles are another item that can’t be recycled because of the type of plastic used. However, these bottles can be used to store small items like change for parking or laundry, or bandaids for a mini first aid kit. A clever way to use those bottles is to glue a rock to the top and hide a house key in your yard.

Old, mismatched socks can also be useful even though they can’t go in the recycle bin. Use them to protect your shoes next time you paint, make an ice pack, or dust hard-to-reach areas in your house.

Springfield’s recycling facilities are open 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.