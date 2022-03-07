SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t flush that! Laurie Davis, with Environmental Services, talked with the Daybreak crew about what we should and should not flush.

“Our sewer system is one of those out of sight, out of mind resources,” said Davis. “We flush and forget that the flush is just the start of the journey into and through our sewer system.”

Davis says items flushed don’t just disappear. Those items head to a vital community resource, the sewer system, and to wastewater treatment plants.

What not to flush:

Kitty litter

Cotton swabs, cotton balls, cosmetic wipes

Paint, household cleaners-these contain chemicals that can’t be removed during the wastewater treatment process

Toothpaste tubes

Dental floss

Chewing gum

Flushing or washing down the drain should never be an option for disposal, leftover or expired medicine. Greene County has several drop boxes available for year-round disposal.