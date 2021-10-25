Sunshine resurfacing project posts new traffic sign to alert Springfield drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Starting today, October 25, Springfield drivers may notice a new traffic sign on one of the Queen City’s busiest roads.

This week, the City of Springfield is letting people know that starting next week, crews will begin working to resurface parts of Sunshine Street.

OzarksFirst spoke with Paula Brookshire, a principal engineer with the City. Brookshire says there won’t be any lane closures on Sunshine Street until work begins in the first week of November.

When the project gets going, crews will resurface Sunshine Street between Kansas Expressway and Glenstone Avenue. The work will start in the eastbound lanes of Sunshine between Campbell and National.

At least one lane will be open in each direction at all times, but Brookshire says drivers should expect road delays.

“I would just ask for patience,” Brookshire said. “If you can take another route while we’re doing the paving that’s great. We will have one lane of traffic at least open at all times so it is possible to get through here but patience and choosing another route if possible are preferred.”

Brookshire says the weather will have an impact on how this project moves along.

“Asphalt paving can only be done when temperatures are high enough,” Brookshire said. “We have to watch the weather. We have to make sure temperatures are above about 45 degrees. We also have to make sure that if we mill one day that it’s not going to rain the next day. That way we can put the pavement back the next day.”

Brookshire says construction crews will mostly be out working nights to avoid traffic issues.

“Temperatures could control that too,” Brookshire said. “We have to make sure that the temperatures are high enough. So, construction could occur during the daytime hours as well.”

The City of Springfield says it expects work on Sunshine Street to be finished in December