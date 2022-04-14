SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Despite the storm system that moved through the Ozarks Wednesday, April 13, that rain is still causing some widespread flooding in the area.

There is an areal flood warning that is active until 11:30 a.m. Large amounts of rain mainly impact rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying locations. Even though it has stopped raining it takes several hours for all the water from the storms to work through local drainage systems.

Things to know about flooding: