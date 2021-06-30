SPS’s 2021 graduating class receives over $25 million in scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Trying to afford college during a global pandemic? That’s no problem for Springfield Public School’s 2021 graduating class as they received more than $25 million in scholarships

Two Central graduates say it’s nice to be rewarded after an unusual end to high school.

“I did my best. It was hard but I pulled through somehow,” Max Depperschmidt who graduated from Central High School in 2021 said.

In his four years at Central, Depperschmidt worked on bettering himself.

But the pandemic got in the way.

“It was really hard to motivate myself to actually complete assignments for school just because my mental health was in a pretty poor place,” Depperschmidt said.

Depperschmidt says virtual learning only made things worse.

“Most people I know of were in the same boat as I was,” Depperschmidt said.

His classmate Kylie Mostyn says for a short timeframe, school didn’t feel like a learning opportunity.

“At the beginning of the week, we would get all of our assignments, I would check them off a checklist,” Mostyn said. “I don’t necessarily know if I learned a whole lot. I had some awesome teachers but it was just no one knew what was going on.”

Growing up in a family of teachers encouraged her to stay motivated.

“I’m really grateful for that because I know a lot of other environments weren’t as conducive to learning,” Mostyn said. “I was really blessed with a nice quiet environment to be able to study in and to be able to do my homework and just get ‘er done.”

Depperschmidt made self-care a priority… He found a school-life balance.

“I enjoyed some of my hobbies outside of the assignments and it kind of helped,” Depperschmidt said.

Both student’s efforts paid off, Depperschmidt received scholarship offers from seven different schools.

His out-of-state tuition will be paid for when he studies at the University of Kansas.

“Just makes life a whole lot easier and allows me to fulfill the opportunities that I would like to in life,” Depperschmidt said.

Mostyn received around 11 scholarships, including three from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and two from SPS.

She’ll attend the University of South Carolina.

“It’ll just make it more about learning than paying for education,” Mostyn said.

SPS made $830,000 more in scholarships this year than in 2020.

Mostyn wants to study pediatrics, and Depperschmidt hopes to become a chemical engineer.