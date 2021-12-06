SPS University registration deadline is today

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools (SPS) is getting ready to take parents to class.

This will happen for one night only next week at Parkview High School. SPS won’t be teaching math or science. Instead, it will introduce a new course: how to help your child during the school year.

OzarksFirst spoke with district superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan.

“It’s important that we as central office leaders, myself as the superintendent, it’s important that we collaborate and engage,” Dr. Lathan said. “This is a new program for Springfield Public Schools in collaboration with our Board of Education.”

Dr. Lathan says the event is called “SPS University. It will happen at Parkview on December 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“Our main goal is to engage parents, to empower parents and to educate parents on what we do in Springfield Public Schools,” Dr. Lathan said. “It will provide an opportunity for parents and community members to actually engage with our school board. The topics were selected by our parents and community members that participated in our Thought Exchange survey.”

Those who sign up will have access to workshops, breakout sessions, how-to guides and a resource fair. A free meal will be provided, along with free childcare for 4 to 8 year old’s. SPS will also teach parents how to use Canvas, and give them information about cybersecurity and cyberbullying.

“As a superintendent, it’s important that we at Springfield Public Schools work with our parents and we provide our parents access to be able to interact with us,” Dr. Lathan said. “It’s important for them to be able to interact with our board members, and we provide them an overview of what’s happening in Springfield Public Schools.”

Dr. Lathan says if you can’t go to SPS University, there might be other opportunities in the future.

“Our goal is for this school year to offer a session in December and another session in March,” Dr. Lathan said. “Next school year it will be our goal will be to do this on a monthly basis. We’re just looking forward to having our parents and community members to come out. The registration link is available.”

Parents and community members who are interested in signing up can click here. Today, December 6, is the last day to sign up. You have until 5:00 p.m.