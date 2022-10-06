SPRINGFIELD, Mo — The Springfield Public School Community Task Force on Facilities will recommend the school board ask voters to approve a $220 million bond issue to help renovate local schools in the SPS district.

In order to do this, the task force will recommend the school board ask voters to approve a bond issue.

The schools that the task force has assessed and given recommendations for are schools that were not renovated in Proposition S back in 2018 and now will have an opportunity to be a part of the upgrades that the task force is seeking to do.

David Hall, co-chairman of the task force, says the board has spent a lot of time and effort coming up with the proposed recommendation that will seek voter approval.

What does that mean for you at home in terms of having to pay an increase in taxes? Well, you wouldn’t.

“We would recommend that they go to the voters to approve a bond with a no-tax increase on the levy so that would remain unchanged,” said Hall.

This proposal would not raise the current tax levy which sits at 73 cents to $100 of assessed valuation.

The task force will finalize their proposal tonight and present it to the school board on Tuesday and the board will decide if they want to put that bond issue on your April ballot.