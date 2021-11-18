Springfield nonprofit, On Angels’ Wings, moves into its first-ever headquarters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One nonprofit in Springfield is changing its business model to better serve families with medically fragile children.

After working remotely for eight years, On Angels’ Wings (OAW) will now be able to offer free, therapeutic, professional photography and grief services all in one place.

Michelle Cramer is the founder and executive director of the nonprofit. She says the families OAW serves couldn’t be happier about the move.

“They’re excited that we have this opportunity to serve them in this way and further our services to them,” Cramer said. “A lot of times, these families deal with medical bills, hospital visits, the unknown, a lot of fear and anxiety. Well, our mission is celebrating life and encouraging hope. We want to take the opportunity to give them a moment of normalcy and joy in the midst of difficulty. We will not stop serving them. We will do everything we can to work around what is needed in order to serve our families.”

OAW is based in Meadow Lark Plaza off Fremont and East Lark. Cramer says her team signed a two-year lease for $15,000 a year plus utilities.

“Previously, if we needed a space for a child that was immunocompromised, we would have to rent that space,” Cramer said. “So, this will give us the opportunity to have space available at any time whenever we need it for our sessions. Then there’s our grief recovery group. We have two certified grief recovery method specialists on staff, and we can now have grief recovery groups in our private space.”

In the building, OAW will have two photography studios. Families will be able to schedule free photoshoots there as a form of therapy. The space started being used in September by a grief recovery group. Cramer says people who have stopped by love the place.

“They feel comfortable here,” Cramer said. “The grief group has enjoyed utilizing this space to be together and meet each other. It’s been great. We’re excited about all the opportunities it affords us.”

While the new headquarters has a lot to offer, Cramer says OAW needs donations.

“We actually launched a capital campaign,” Cramer said. “We can only foot the bill for our two-year lease for about one year. We’re just believing in the fact that we’re going to get some donors to help us make that happen so that we can continue to serve our community the best way possible.”

The building will fully open when the nonprofit has an open house on December 8 from 5-8 p.m. Click here to donate.