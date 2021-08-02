Springfield mentioned in EPA report designed to keep environmental priorities local

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is one of 13 municipalities mentioned in a report by the EPA, which was designed to help municipalities develop a plan for water quality and environmental priorities.

With that, there are many regulations the city has to follow, and of course, it costs money.

Errin Kemper, the Department of Environmental Services director, explains what it means for the city to be on this report and how Springfield has responded to regulations.

The City of Springfield came up with its know Integrated Plan to prioritize the biggest environmental issues with the most cost-effective solutions. City officials say the emphasis is on trying to achieve the greatest net benefit for the community and the environment.