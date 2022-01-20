Springfield healthcare workers facing harsh treatment from patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic healthcare workers were praised as heroes, but now that seems to have changed. Healthcare workers around the Ozarks say over the last few months they’ve experienced yelling and even threats.

Tracy Hill, a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital, says most nurses face bad treatment when a patient calls them into their room.

However, despite the sudden negativity being thrown at healthcare workers, there are moments like this that make it a little easier: