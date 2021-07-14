Springfield groups holding fundraiser to give kids in foster care school supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Giving kids in foster care a reason to be excited about the upcoming school year, is what two Springfield groups hope to accomplish with their new fundraiser.

The groups FosterAdopt Connect and the Junior Donation Foundation are going to use those funds to buy school supplies for kids in foster care.

Laine Scholz the Director of Development at FosterAdopt Connect says this will help children who already have a lot to deal with.

“We serve children who have experienced abuse and neglect, and so those kids have a lot of uncertainty in their lives, especially if they’ve switched families or if they’ve just entered care,” Scholz said. “So, it’s really important for us to make sure that this is one thing that they don’t have to worry about when they go back to school.”

Scholz says the back-to-school drive will also help adoptive, kinship and guardianship families.

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than $1,200 with $2,00 being the end goal.

A donation of as little as $10 can buy four folders, three tissue boxes and four packs of colored pencils.

Those who would rather donate school supplies can drop things off at FosterAdopt Connect and Hudson Hawk among other locations.

Scholz says the families her non-profit serves could use a break from spending money.

“It’s hard for those parents that are taking in those children because having a child in foster care is an added expense,” Scholz said. “And Missouri does rank one of the lowest reimbursement states. So, it just really adds that piece of support that those families need to be able to help those kids.”

Supplies will be given out on Aug. 8 at Farmer’s Park, where families can also get haircuts and food.

This graphic is courtesy of FosterAdopt Connect.

If you would like to donate money instead of supplies click here.