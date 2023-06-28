SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is issuing some precautions you need to take to make sure you’re keeping yourself safe from heat-related illness.

Some of those tips include:

Drinking plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Avoiding alcohol, caffeine, sugary drinks and very cold drinks.

Avoiding strenuous work or take frequent breaks.

Staying inside when you can if you can.

Wearing lightweight and loose light-colored clothing.

Wearing a hat and sunglasses.

Don’t forget sunscreen.

Heatstroke is one of the leading causes of death in vehicles for those 14 and younger.

Even on days with mild temperatures, the heat inside a closed vehicle can reach dangerous levels within an hour.

Health experts recommend kids drink water 20 minutes before they go outside and hydrate every 20 minutes. Parents are also urged to keep an eye on body temperatures.

If not monitored, extreme heat could lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke and, in severe cases, even death.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is keeping at least one pool open until 8 p.m. all week:

Wed., June 28, Fassnight Pool, 1305 S. Main Ave., open until 8 p.m.

Thurs., June 29, Silver Springs Pool, 1100 N. Hampton Ave., open until 8 p.m.

Fri., June 30, Silver Springs Pool, 1100 N. Hampton Ave., open until 8 p.m.

To give folks another option to cool down, all three Springfield-Greene County Park Board family centers will use their entrance lobbies as free public cooling centers.

Those family centers are located at:

Chesterfield Family Center, 2511 W. Republic Road.

Dan Kinney Family Center, 2701 S. Blackman Road.

Doling Family Center, 301 E. Talmage Ave.

The family centers’ hours of operation are: