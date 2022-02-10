SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the U.S. Surgeon General encourages lawmakers to address youth mental health, we wanted to find out the answer to this question: Do kids have the support they need locally?

We spoke with the Ozarks Counseling Center. Inside its doors, executive director Andrea Bishop says she has seen an increase in demand since the holidays. It has even gotten to the point where people are on a waiting list.

“The depression and anxiety have really been exacerbated and come into full force I’d say,” Bishop said. “A lot of it is the disconnect. Having our routines and our chances to connect disrupted is really destabilizing for all of us on a mental health level.”

Bishop says it takes two weeks for most people to get an appointment – unless someone is looking for a specific timeframe on a weekday. Those who have a flexible schedule can be seen pretty quickly.

She says the counseling system has reached capacity several times over the past year. This has led to her center referring clients to other groups like Burrell Behavioral Health and the Beyond Healing Center.

Bishop says the uncertainty of the pandemic has caused a ripple effect in many relationships.

“We’ve seen a lot of couples these past two years,” Bishop said. “Lots of children too because when things get tense at the adult level, it also trickles down into the children’s level. Also, the hardships of people being sick and grief when we have lost folks to the pandemic and other related issues.”

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment at the Ozarks Counseling Center is encouraged to visit their website or call 417-869-9011.