SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s been a busy summer for construction crews working to improve streets around Springfield.

Springfield Public Works has several miles of road they are looking to repair through its pavement maintenance strategy plan.

Any downtown area that undergoes construction is going to present some challenges for drivers and that’s certainly been the case for people who have to pass through parts of Jefferson Street as crews race to finish the Jefferson Streetscape Project.

Kristen Milam, the communications coordinator with the City of Springfield, told me that crews will stay busy with the Streetscape project along with 22 lane miles worth of maintenance to close out the summer.

“This year, we have about 22 lane miles planned to resurfacing areas that are in need of repavements,” said Milam.

The following roadway segments are planned for overlay within the next two-week period beginning July 10 through July 23:

Cherry Street between Weller Avenue and Barnes Avenue (Rountree Neighborhood).

Elm Street between the railroad and Barnes Avenue.

Park Avenue between Atlantic Street and Kearney Street (Tom Watkins Neighborhood).

Florence Avenue between Saint Louis Street and Cherry Street.

Cox Avenue between Battlefield Road and Butterfield Street.

Grandview Road between Barnes Avenue and Neergard Avenue.

Grant Avenue between Jean Street and Norton Road (Doling Neighborhood).

You can click here for a complete list of roadway segments scheduled for overlay after July 23.

City officials will try to let residents know ahead of time about any road work that may impact their area.

As for the construction taking place in downtown Springfield, the Jefferson Streetscape Project began in March.

Milam said they are inching closer to the finish line.

“The plan is still to have it largely done by that second weekend in August,” said Milam.

The second weekend in August marks the return of the Route 66 Festival and with big crowds expected downtown, the city hopes to have the majority of the project done by then.