SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Baseball is finally back for a full season in Springfield, and Double-A Cardinals fans aren’t the only ones excited. Small businesses next to Hammons Field say they couldn’t be happier.

OzarksFirst spoke with Matt Netzer, who owns Dugout Bar & Grill, just a five-minute walk from the ballpark. Netzer says he gets 20% more business on gamedays.

“Oh it’s always great when they’re in town and they play,” Netzer said. “We get a jump in business. It’s great for us. People can watch the fireworks from our patio and you can walk to the game from here.”

Netzer tells OzarksFirst he sees a lot of regulars come back every season. Most of the time that happens before the game starts.

“It’s been a rough couple of years, especially for [the Springfield Cardinals]. It’s nice to have it back sort of in motion again. It’s great. Even last week with the few games that we had, we see some familiar faces. We love it when they’re in town.”

Ebbets Field is a 10-minute walk from Hammons Field. Assistant general manager Katie Kubiak tells OzarksFirst a lot of fans come back after the game during the summer. That’s when her business stays open late.

On gamedays, Baby Birds fans make up 35% of Ebbets Field’s sales. Kubiak says this helps her team during what has been a challenging time for local businesses.

“When they come in everybody’s super happy and understanding,” Kubiak said. “We’re still working out some kinks. Like everywhere else we have some shortages in staffing, so it’s really great they’re really understanding. Overall it’s just a great crowd in Springfield and we appreciate everyone that comes in.”

The Springfield Cardinals are scheduled to play 69 games at Hammons Field this season.