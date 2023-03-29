SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County voters now have a second location to cast an early ballot ahead of next week’s April 4 election.

The Library Center at 4653 S. Campbell Ave. in Springfield will serve as a second option for no-excuse absentee voting.

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Greene County voters will have the option of coming to the Library Center to cast a no-excuse absentee ballot.

Last year, Governor Parson signed an election integrity bill that allows for the final two weeks of absentee voting for voters to come in person and vote without having to give a reason why.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller and I talked about voting numbers in local elections and he said while numbers may not be as high as they would in midterm or presidential elections, it’s still a great opportunity for voters to come out and learn more about the people running for positions in their city.

You can see a sample ballot from Greene County on the city’s website.

To submit your in-person absentee vote, you must have one of the following forms of photo ID: