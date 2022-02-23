SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many schools will either be closed or switching to virtual learning as winter weather starts to make its way through the Ozarks today.

According to Meteorologist T.J. Springer, we will start to see a mixture of freezing rain and snow beginning this afternoon and this will be the trend throughout the night.

There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions as winter weather approaches. MoDOT’s traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State. We will also have a list of the latest school closings. Another great way to stay in touch is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store.