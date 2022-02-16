THOMASVILLE, Mo. — Several students and staff from the Koshkonong School District are recovering after their school bus rolled over Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 11 p.m. the bus was driving on Highway 99 north of Thomasville when it went off the right side of the road. The bus driver attempted to correct but the bus swerved and ran off the left side of the road hitting several trees before flipping onto its side in a ditch.

There were 21 people on board with 17 of those being students. A 17-year-old student suffered moderate injuries and everyone else had minor injuries.