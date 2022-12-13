SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tonight, the Springfield Public Schools Board of Directors will hold a meeting in which they may decide whether or not schools in their district could receive major upgrades.

Two middle schools would receive brand-new buildings if a $220 million bond is passed: one at Pipkin Middle School and Reed Middle School. Pershing would receive major renovations and six elementary schools will get new storm shelters. The elementary schools that would receive storm shelters include Cowden, Holland, Mann, Pittman, Watkins, and Wilder.

If the school board approves the bond, then voters could see “Proposition S ” on their ballot in April of next year.

The bond would not increase taxes. The tax levy would stay at 73 cents to $100 of the assessed valuation of real and personal property.

Instead, the district would increase its debt and the amount of time it takes to pay it off. This would provide immediate renovations for nine district schools.

Pershing will have a couple of options for renovations. One would leave it as a kindergarten through 8th-grade building. Another option would transform it into a middle school, a move that would require additions to two nearby elementary schools.

As part of Proposition S, all district schools will receive safety upgrades as well.