SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Snow began to fall Thursday and that may have you wondering what the commute will be like Friday morning.

Currently, main roads are in decent condition, but some county roads are starting to become covered with ice and snow.

MoDOT reminds drivers to take an extra ten or fifteen minutes to get to work and go a little slower than normal.

There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions as winter weather approaches. MoDOT’s traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State. We will also have a list of the latest school closings. Another great way to stay in touch is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store