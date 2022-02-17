SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Road conditions in Kansas City are starting to deteriorate as winter weather moves into the state of Missouri.

Weather conditions will bring ice and snow which will impact the safety of roads. MoDOT is encouraging drivers to stay home today, but if you have to get out be extremely careful.

Behind this system, temperatures will tumble into the 20s, with wind chill values in the teens. By Friday the roller coaster will start going back up as temperatures are expected to reach into the 40s under plenty of sunshine.

There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions as winter weather approaches. MoDOT’s traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State. We will also have a list of the latest school closings. Another great way to stay in touch is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store.