Reuse & Repurpose: Holiday crafts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — What to do with those cardboard boxes we stack up on during the holidays after some shopping?

The City of Springfield Environmental Services has some ideas! You can reuse and repurpose them while creating some fun holiday crafts.

Ashely Krug, market development coordinator with the city’s Environmental Services, says Americans generate a lot of waste over the holidays, nearly 25 percent more between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. One way to decrease that number is to use the packaging from holiday items and make decorations out of them, some that can be recycled after or used again next year.

Some ideas:

Using the packaging as your holiday décor

Toilet Paper tube wreath

Cardboard Box Rudolph

Wrapping paper tube candles

For more ideas and tutorials click here.