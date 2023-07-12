REPUBLIC, Mo. — Today you have the opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is teaming up with the Priebe Strong Foundation to host a blood drive aimed to help first responders and other local patients.

Mark Priebe is a former Springfield police officer who was paralyzed when a man hit him with his car.

Priebe tells OzarksFirst everyone here in the community stepped up and helped him and his family in a time of need.

Now Priebe, along with CBCO, wants to return the favor.

“We’ve had first responders that I know personally that have had transfusions over the years and needed blood for the injuries they have sustained and family members and friends that have had to go through injuries and deal with that. And without CBCO, we would be in a world of hurt,“ said Priebe.

From 1-6 p.m. here at the Republic School District central offices, everyone is welcome to participate in the blood drive.

CBCO recommends making an appointment before you arrive to donate.

All you need to bring with you is a photo ID and make sure you eat well and drink plenty of fluid before arriving.

Michelle Teter with CBCO said your donation will make a huge impact, specifically here in the community.

“Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is community-driven,” Teter said. “We provide the blood to the local hospitals here. So when someone is a local donor, it’s going to local patients and that’s kind of the difference. We’re not sending it off to somewhere else. It’s staying in our 44-area hospital region, “ said Teter.

CBCO needs donations from all blood types, especially type O-negative because it’s the universal blood type.

Macy Mitchell, the regional director of the Republic Area Chamber of Commerce, said the blood drive is critical for those who put their lives on the line for the citizens of southwest Missouri day in and day out.

“It really never crosses a person’s mind to say, ‘hey, why do I need to give blood?’ And in this respect, our service men and women need just as much help as anybody to continue to sacrifice their lives for us and so we thought, ‘hey this would be a great partnership, not only can we raise blood donations, we can also raise money for the Preibe Strong Foundation to do so,’“ said Mitchell.

For every successful blood donation, CBCO will donate $10 to the Priebe Strong Foundation and donors will receive a t-shirt, ice cream, and a voucher to redeem for a free gift at one of their ten participating partner breweries.