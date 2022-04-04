SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will host walk-in vaccine opportunities this week.

Individuals who receive a primary (first or second) dose or first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last. Second booster doses are available for immunocompromised individuals 12 and up or anyone age 50 and over at least four months after a first booster dose. Gift card incentives are not available for a second booster dose.

Monday, April 4

Library Center– 4653 S. Campbell Ave., from 9 – 11 a.m. All vaccines offered (18+), Pfizer for 5+

GLO Center – 518 E. Commercial St., from 1 – 3 p.m. All vaccines offered (18+), Pfizer for 5+.

Thursday, April 7

Library Station – 2535 N. Kansas Expy., from 9-11 a.m. All vaccines offered (18+), Pfizer for 5+.

OACAC – 215 S. Barnes Ave., from 1-3 p.m. All vaccines offered (18+), Pfizer for 5+.

Friday, April 8

City Utilities Transit Center – 211 N. Main, from 9-11 a.m. Pfizer for 12+. Vaccines available while supplies last.

Fire Station No. 5 – 2750 W. Kearney St., from 2-4 p.m. All vaccines offered (18+), Pfizer for 5+

Vaccination appointments are also available Monday – Friday at Westside Public Health Center (660 S. Scenic Ave.) from 1-4:30 p.m. To schedule click here or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.