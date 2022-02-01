SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. The term “heart disease” refers to several types of heart conditions. In the United States, the most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease (CAD), which can lead to a heart attack.
Risk Factors
- Smoking
- High blood pressure
- Diabetes
- High cholesterol
- Physical inactivity
- Obesity
- Family history of early-onset heart disease
American kids each have more saturated fats and have higher cholesterol levels than kids their age in other developed countries. One study found 7% of kids between 10-15 with signs of atherosclerosis (hardening of arteries) and for 15-20, it was twice that.
Diet and Exercise
- Play/exercise at least 60 minutes most days of the week
- Eat foods low in cholesterol and fat. (Do not limit fats in children under 2- needed for growth and brain development). Less than 30% of calories should be from fat.
- Control portion sizes and eat fewer calories
- Limit snacks
- Limit screen time to encourage more physical activity
Ways to decrease fat
- Increase fruit and veggie intake
- Bake, broil and grill instead of frying
- Choose low fat meats like chicken, fish, turkey, lean pork and lean beef
- Limit high fat meats like sausage, bacon, pepperoni, bologna and fried meats
- Use fruits as desserts instead of high-fat desserts
- Use low fat or fat free dairy products (in children over 2)
Smoking
- Smoking is the single most preventable cause of death
- According to the CDC nearly 25% of HS students use some type of tobacco product.
- 9 out of 10 smokers started smoking before they finished HS. So if we can get kids through HS without smoking, they’re very unlikely to smoke.
- More than 90,000 people die each year from heart disease caused by smoking, and the longer you smoke, the higher the risk.
- Smoking increases heart rate, tightens major arteries, and can create irregularities in heart rhythms all which make the heart work harder. Other chemicals found in cigarettes and tobacco smoke lead to buildup of fatty plaque in the arteries and also affect levels of fibrinogen, a blood clotting material, that increases risk of blood clots which can lead to heart attacks.