SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. The term “heart disease” refers to several types of heart conditions. In the United States, the most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease (CAD), which can lead to a heart attack.



Risk Factors

Smoking

High blood pressure

Diabetes

High cholesterol

Physical inactivity

Obesity

Family history of early-onset heart disease

American kids each have more saturated fats and have higher cholesterol levels than kids their age in other developed countries. One study found 7% of kids between 10-15 with signs of atherosclerosis (hardening of arteries) and for 15-20, it was twice that.



Diet and Exercise

Play/exercise at least 60 minutes most days of the week

Eat foods low in cholesterol and fat. (Do not limit fats in children under 2- needed for growth and brain development). Less than 30% of calories should be from fat.

Control portion sizes and eat fewer calories

Limit snacks

Limit screen time to encourage more physical activity

Ways to decrease fat

Increase fruit and veggie intake

Bake, broil and grill instead of frying

Choose low fat meats like chicken, fish, turkey, lean pork and lean beef

Limit high fat meats like sausage, bacon, pepperoni, bologna and fried meats

Use fruits as desserts instead of high-fat desserts

Use low fat or fat free dairy products (in children over 2)

Smoking