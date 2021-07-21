Program being proposed to Springfield City Council to give at-risk young adults job training

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A program being proposed to Springfield City Council is giving at-risk young adults job training while giving a broken-down home a makeover.

Sally Payne, the Interim Director of Workforce Development for the City of Springfield, says the idea behind this isn’t new, it actually used to involve more than 110 students.

“Revitalized many properties. So, it’s a great opportunity to beautify a neighborhood, you know the city is focused on quality of place, pride of place and the construction industry as a whole is looking to develop a pipeline going into that industry,” Payne said. “So, it’s a win-win opportunity.”

The program is called Project Core, in the past, it has renovated homes on Sherman Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.

Payne says she wants to offer classroom and hands-on construction training to at least 10 students per year who are around 18 to 24-years-old.

Participants would earn a stipend.

Those working in the construction industry would also give students lessons that could lead to referrals and job opportunities.

Once a home is finished, Payne says it would be put to good use.

“We provide the home as an opportunity for low-income housing or provide homeownership for maybe a first-time homebuyer,” Payne said. “That’s what we’re excited about. It’s an opportunity and a program that’s perfectly scalable. In the beginning phases, we’ll focus on one home.”

This project is still in the planning stages and it’s looking for stakeholders.

Payne says she hopes it is ready to go by spring 2022.