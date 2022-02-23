SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing woman.

Kelsey Ann Usher, 29, was last seen Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. at 2100 North Clifton. Police say she appeared to be taken against her will by Alan K. Stokes during a domestic incident.

Alan K. Stokes

Stokes is a 44-year-old white male with a shaved head and wearing glasses. He weighs 140 pounds and is 5’11”. He was seen wearing a long sleeve hooded shirt and blue jeans.

Usher has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5’8″ tall, and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with any information should call the Springfield Police Department or dial 911.