SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dr. Laura Waters, a pediatrician at Mercy Hospital in Springfield joins KOLR10 Daybreak to share ways parents can keep kids safe in cold weather.

Dr. Waters shares which areas are most prone to frostbite, the signs you can catch before the condition sets in, what to do, and what not to do if you suspect frostbite.

She also offers advice as families may keep the heat a bit lower to avoid sky-high bills.