SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been more than three-quarters of a century since the walls of Mt. Zion Community Church was built in Shannon County.

To help keep the history and the structure of the church intact the community is raising money for the restoration of the church. According to Kaitlyn McConnell, who runs an online project called “Ozarks Alive”, an effort is underway to gather around $60,000 for necessary repairs. The community has raised a little more than $7,500.

Two of the church’s original pews are still inside the church along with a wood stove that it’s in the corner. However, more concerning signs of the building’s age is present. Cracks in the wall, roof repairs needed, and a mold problem.

To learn more about Ozark Riverways Foundation, this project, and to make a donation, click here.