SPRINGFIELD, Mo — The current unemployment rate in Greene county is sitting at 2.5% and that number has a chance to go down with the Missouri Job Center and Elks Lodge #409 cohosting a multi-industry job fair today.

More than 30 area employers such as CoxHealth, Great Southern Bank and US Postal Service will be looking for their next hires at the job fair.

Missouri Job Center Spokesperson Katherine Trombetta recommends people in the Ozarks come prepared with questions for the employers and also print out resumes to hand out.

“Employers will be at tables and you can go around and visit the employers you are interested in learning about,” Trombetta said. “I recommend strongly that you bring copies of your resume to be able to hand those out and really just take advantage of the time — that face-to-face time with the employers — and ask them questions.”

While an uptick in baby boomers retiring has played a factor in worker shortage, many people in the area have chosen not to apply for a job because they do not have a college degree or a certain degree in that area of work.

The Missouri Job Center has partnered up with college campuses such as Ozarks Technical College and Missouri State to help people obtain their goals.

The job fair will be held at Elks Lodge #409 and will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. today.