Nixa Chamber, local businesses offering new teachers gift baskets

NIXA, Mo.– Nothing says welcome to the team like a gift basket. A community effort in Nixa is trying to accommodate welcoming 75 new teachers.

“There is something to celebrate about new teachers coming into our district,” Chris Russell, President and CEO of Nixa Chamber of Commerce said. “They’re going to have an influence on our students and really our community so it’s really great we’ll have a chance to honor them.

A lot of these bags are filled full of items they need. The first year of teachers coming into a new school district, they normally have to spend a lot of their own money just to get the class up and running. The school district provides them a lot of resources, but every teacher wants their own unique things.”

What’s in those bags? There’s candy, school supplies and even school t-shirts, and new teachers will also have a chance to win a special prize basket.

Russell says this has been a tradition for years.

Teachers will get their bags tomorrow at the Chamber’s lunch event for new teachers.

Zac Rantz, Chief Communication Officer for Nixa Public Schools, says this community effort shows how the city is one big family.

“People move here for the school district, and so our local businesses and our local community really want to make sure that the teachers feel welcome, want them to know it’s a partnership and that they’re there to help with whatever they need,” Rantz said. “And this is just kind of that first introduction and they can kind to really start to get a taste of what it’s like to be a Nixa Eagle.”

Those new teachers will gather around 11:15 a.m. tomorrow morning at Nixa Junior High. They’ll also be greeted with a marching band and some cheerleaders.