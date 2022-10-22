SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new cancer-screening test called Galleri may be fully approved for public use soon.

Dr. Barbara Bumberry of Mercy Hospital, visited the studio to talk about the benefits of this new technology.

“What it is is a blood test that picks up cancer signals from over 50 different types of cancer,” Bumberry said. It detects signs of some of the most common cancers, such as breast, colon, and lung cancer. The test also detects signs of less common cancers.

“Some of those cancers, by the time someone gets diagnosed with it, it’s advanced enough that there’s really not necessarily anything you can do about it,” Bumberry said. Examples of these types include ovarian, lung, and pancreatic cancers. With proper early detection, the effects of these cancers may be reduced before they have time to cause more damage.

The multi-cancer early detection test’s false positive rate is about one per every 200 tests performed. Bumberry said that this is a fairly good accuracy rate.

The test currently costs about $950 and is not covered by insurance. Once the test gets full approval, it may be covered by insurance. Galleri is approved for adults 22 and over.

Galleri received breakthrough device approval from the FDA in 2019.