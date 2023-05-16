SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As the marijuana industry continues to grow past a billion dollars in sales in Missouri, a new bill is headed to the governor’s desk that could affect job growth in the industry.

Senate Bill 40 would require all employees, contractors, owners and volunteers of marijuana facilities to submit fingerprints to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for a state and federal criminal background check.

When the legalization of recreational marijuana passed in November, only the owners of the cannabis companies were required to submit their fingerprints.

In the last three months, Missouri has sold more than $350 million worth of marijuana.

To keep up with the high demand, many dispensaries hired temporary workers and were able to get them to work within a couple of days.

With the passing of the bill, it could take a couple of weeks before employees can start working.

Anyone who wants to work in the cannabis industry must get an agent ID badge.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued thousands of ID badges since November but with this new requirement, it could put a dent in those numbers.

SB40 also made revisions for background checks for schools and child care services.