SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University is requesting a tuition increase for the 2022-2023 school.

The submitted budget plan proposes a tuition increase per credit hour. The proposal states it would also increase fees for things such as parking permits and meal plans. The proposal is nearly a 4% increase and is expected to generate roughly $.5 million in revenue for the next school year.

Undergraduate Missouri residents would see a $10 increase per credit hour while $13 while non-Missouri residents would have a $22 increase. Graduate students who are Missouri residents would have to pay $13 and non-Missouri residents would have to pay $25. Prices for online classes would also be increased.

The MSU Board of Governors will meet this afternoon to discuss and possibly vote on the proposal.