SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Movie theaters struggled across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing many to shut down.

Fast forward to today and theatres such as Alamo Drafthouse are seeing record-breaking pre-sale tickets for two highly anticipated movies.

Alamo Drafthouse already had a few early screenings of the two movies and those who bought tickets early can watch special themed screenings of Barbie this weekend.

“We’re looking at like pre-pandemic numbers. Certainly, the highest number of pre-sales we’ve seen this year, which is very exciting, ” said Jennifer Johnmeyer, the director of communications for Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

Johnmeyer said the theatre will be hosting slumber party screenings, hosting movie parties and are highly encouraging moviegoers to dress up.

“We wanted to have a Barbie slumber party. You know, how many times did you gather with your friends and have your dolls and have your slumber parties? We have those screeners where you’re welcome to wear your pajamas,” said Johnmeyer.

For the party screening this weekend, Barbie fans will receive a pink beret, pink glasses and Barbie license plates.

Johnmeyer said they’ve worked hard to make sure everyone has a great experience when coming to watch two of the most highly anticipated movies of the summer.

“The people of Springfield have always been so good to us and so they are coming back in droves, so it’s good to feel like that old-time excitement to have people out to see and enjoy the cinematic experience because there is really nothing like it,“ said Johnmeyer.

In preparation for Barbie and Oppenheimer, the movie theatre hired extra staff just to manage the high volume of fans coming in this weekend.

“We are staffed up and ready. We wanna make sure everyone has the best experience they can when they get here, so we wanna get those food and drinks out to you as fast as we can,” said Johnmeyer.

Most of the showtimes for both Barbie and Oppenheimer are sold out, with select shows showing limited seating available.