OZARK, Mo. — More than 10,000 people are expected to make their way down to the City of Ozark tonight for the 17th Annual Hot Air Balloon Glow Event.

Proceeds will go toward the Children’s Smile Center, which provides dental care for low-income kids.

The balloon glow festival is part of the Sertoma Duck Race Festival. Jackie Barger with the Children’s Smile Center says this festival is a win-win for everyone participating.

“It’s because we know when they come here to the balloon glow, they’re also going to enjoy a lot of things about the Sertoma Duck Festival. And helping make that festival more successful also helps the Children’s Smile Center. We are one of the benefitting charities of the Duck Race Festival,“ said Barger.

Things kick off tonight at 5 p.m. Folks can enjoy food trucks, arts and crafts, and there will be a kid zone too.

Then, around 8 p.m. once the sun goes, down the balloon glow will get underway.

The hot-air balloons are tethered to the ground so everyone can watch as they inflate and glow for approximately an hour and a half. Organizers want everyone to know this is not a launch; hot-air balloons can’t fly into the air when it is dark.

“We’re providing a great event for families to enjoy,” said Barger. “Something that’s very unique. Something you don’t see every day. And we’re real excited that that brings attention to what we do in our non-profit to provide dental clinics for kids covered by Medicaid.”

As for parking, officials tell me to arrive early rather than at 8 p.m. to watch the balloon glow because of surrounding construction and limited parking at Finley Park.

“The roads coming into the Sertoma Duck festival grounds — let’s be honest — it’s going to be a little crowded. “It’ll move a little slow. We are encouraging everybody to plan ahead, come earlier than you think and stay calm and be patient,” said Barger.

Barger said there is a lot of parking by the Ozark high school where parking is $10 per car, and at the high school, they will have shuttle buses taking you down to the festival.