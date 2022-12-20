SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation released its annual report for 2022, and while it ranked highly in some areas, there were a few areas it could improve on.

According to the MoDOT website where you can find its annual report. MoDOT received:

“A” grades for road conditions on major and minor highways.

An “A” for project management, which means everything went according to plan for projects and they finished on time.

An “A” for infrastructure for businesses in Missouri.

The areas where MoDOT received poor grades in include an “F” for bridge conditions. Even though MoDOT received an “A” for road conditions, bridges are a different story. Around 7% of Missouri bridges by deck area are in poor condition, the report stated. According to the Federal Highway Association, Missouri ranks 43rd out of 50 states for poor bridge conditions.

MoDOT also received an F in revenue generated. This year, MoDOT generated $60,000 per mile. That’s good enough to place Missouri at 48th out of 50 states.

The last “F” that MoDOT received was for employee turnover. Its current performance sits close to 19% employee turnover. MoDOT wants to hire around 1,000 employees to have enough people for snow clearance this year.