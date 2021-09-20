Missouri State is ‘Bridging the Divide’ with this year’s Public Affairs Conference

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Dealing with different opinions can create some problems. One Springfield university plans to dedicate the end of September to finding a solution.

Missouri State University will host a Public Affairs Conference, with Daryl Davis as a speaker.

“I’ll be speaking about the problem, the plague, of racism in this country. And how it is incumbent upon all of us regardless of what we color we are to come together,” Davis said. “Individuals have a personal responsibility to make society better.”

Davis’ speech is called ‘How Can You Hate Me When You Don’t Even Know Me?’ He says it will be inspirational for others to realize their actions matter in order to make a positive change.

Davis says the country needs to start being proactive, and not reactive.

Dr. Elizabeth Walker helped put together the conference, which will be from September 27-30. She says the theme is ‘Bridging the Divide”, which means helping different people understand each other

Dr. Walker says she hopes to start a conversation about similarities people don’t know they have.

“Internet connection for example,” Walker said. “Supply and demand challenges that we all saw with COVID. Healthcare issues that we have. Food deserts, etc. I think we’ll get some good dialogue, and that’s really what this is all about. Starting the dialogue. Can we start talking about these challenges?”

Conference events are free and anyone can go. You don’t need to register.

John Quiñones from the tv show “What Would You Do?” will also be a keynote speaker.