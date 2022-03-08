SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The National Weather Service, State Emergency Management Agency and local emergency managers encourage Missourians to learn more about severe weather and how to protect themselves during Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Tuesday, March 8, is Missouri’s annual statewide tornado drill. This comes after the system came through Missouri this weekend killing seven people including two children near Des Moines, Iowa.

According to Steve Runnels with the National Weather Service in Springfield, March through May is typically the severe weather season.

“Severe Weather Preparedness Week gives us the opportunity to promote planning and response,” said Runnel. “In the Ozarks, it’s not a matter of when you are going to get a tornado warning, it’s going to occur.”

Runnel stresses it’s important to have a plan and to know where you are going when a tornado warning occurs.