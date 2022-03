SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The second Annual Crown the King Strongman Competition will begin at 9 a.m. Friday.

The two-day event will be held at Rage Fitness located on South Campbell Avenue.

Day one will include:

BEARD BROS National Record Breaker Log Clean and Press

HARTER HOUSE Deadlift Medley

IMPACT MOUTHGUARDS Natural Stone Pick and Load

HUNGRY1 CATERING Yoke Carry

Day two will include: